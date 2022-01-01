James Wan prepared to make Malignant sequel

James Wan is willing to make a sequel to 'Malignant'.

The 45-year-old director helmed the 2021 horror movie and is prepared to make more films – just as he has done with 'Saw' and 'The Conjuring' franchises – if there is enough support from fans.

James told ComicBook.com: "That's pretty much what I do from the very start, and not so much thinking that, 'Oh, there'll be a sequel for this', but I try to, with all my films, I try to have an idea of what the bigger world would look like, the umbrella universe, if you will.

"That way, when I make this particular film, I know what's happening at every moment of the film, every moment of the storytelling, if you will."

The filmmaker added: "Because I know the bigger world that the story takes place in, there are potentially other stories to tell, and that usually is dictated by what the audience wants. If they want more stories, then I have more stories to pull into it.

"That's my approach, even all the way back to my first film with 'Saw', is do I know the bigger world, like (writer) Leigh (Whannell) and I knew the bigger world, and if we were fortunate enough to tell other stories, we have stories ready to tell."

Wan had been set to direct a horror spin-off to 'Aquaman' called 'The Trench' before the project was abandoned and the director feels that he comes up with too many ideas.

He said: "Listen, I feel like everything I come up with, everything I do, if I come up with something that I don't end up using, that doesn't mean that I cannot be inspired to use that in a different way.

"That's my problem, I come up with a lot of ideas and I have so many ideas just percolating, but obviously, I can't use all of them.

"So I would say of all the different thoughts and ideas I've come up with, I end up using maybe 20-30 per cent of them in my work, and so I do have a drawer full of ideas that could develop into something else."