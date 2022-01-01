Kailyn Lowry leaving Teen Mom 2 after 11 years

Kailyn Lowry is departing long-running MTV show Teen Mom 2.



During the show's reunion episode that aired in the U.S. on Tuesday, the reality TV star revealed she would be moving on.



Kailyn had been part of the Teen Mom family for the past 11 years.



"I think I need to move on," she told co-hosts Dr Drew Pinsky and Nessa. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."



The 30-year-old reiterated, "I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end."



Before Kailyn's segment ended, Drew credited the former 16 And Pregnant star with playing a part in decreasing the birth rate of teenagers in the U.S.



"You helped do that," he said, to which she replied: "I hope so. I hope I had a small part in that."



Kailyn rose to prominence on the show while she was pregnant with her first child, son Lincoln, back in 2013.