Brian Tyree Henry to star in Flint Strong

Brian Tyree Henry has joined the cast of 'Flint Strong'.

The 40-year-old star has been tapped to feature in the boxing drama that will resume production next week after a two-year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and a studio change.

Brian will take on the role that had been set to be played by Ice Cube when the movie was first announced. In March 2020, the project was being made by Universal Pictures and had been filming for just two days before COVID-19 halted production.

Producers Michael De Luca and Eisha Holmes have moved to MGM, where the film will now be developed.

Ironically, De Luca is now leaving MGM but Holmes and 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins are both involved on the movie.

'Flint' is an adaptation of the 2015 boxing documentary 'T-REX' and tells the story of the teenage Michigan fighter Claressa 'T-REX' Shields – who dreamed of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing

Ryan Destiny is playing Shields with Olunike Adeliyi taking on the role of her mother Jackie Shields.

Brian will play coach Jason Crutchfield who juggled his job while training the fighter at night.

Rachel Morrison is making her feature directorial debut on the project. She previously made history by becoming the first female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar for her work on 'Mudbound'.

Jenkins said in a statement: "Given the difficulties we've faced as a global community over the past two years, I salute Rachel for continuing this journey of bringing this wonderful story from Flint, Michigan to the big screen.

"Like our protagonist, Rachel Morrison is made of tough stuff, and we all look forward to supporting her and this tremendous cast in getting this film into the can and into a theatre near you."