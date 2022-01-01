Kim Kardashian apologises to family over way Kanye West treated them

Kim Kardashian has apologised to her family over the way Kanye West treated them while they were married.

During episode seven of The Kardashians, the reality TV star is seen sharing a meal with her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, sister Kourtney Kardashian and her then-fiancé Travis Barker, as well as her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

While they are speaking at the table, Kim receives a message informing her that her ex-husband is "coming out with a new rap song".

"Very classy," she said sarcastically, before adding: "(The warning) means he's talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever."

Khloé advised her sibling to ignore the message, noting: "Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don't have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin."

Meanwhile, Kris insisted that Kim has "done nothing but be great to (Kanye)".

On reflection, the 41-year-old maintained she will "never stoop" to her former partner's level.

"I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can't control how he treats me or how he has always treated you guys," she declared. "For once in my life, I feel strong. I'm not going to let anyone treat you guys a way or myself."

And in a confessional interview, Kim indicated she had issued an apology to her entire family over the tension caused by some of Kanye's comments about them.

"I do recognise the impact my relationship has had on my family and that I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry, guys,'" the SKIMS founder added.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, the father of her four children, in early 2021 and was legally declared single in March. She has been dating Pete Davidson since they met on the set of Saturday Night Live last October.