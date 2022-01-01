Laverne Cox honoured with very own Barbie doll

Laverne Cox has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to receive her very own Barbie doll.

Executives at Mattel unveiled the doll, which is included in the Barbie Tribute Collection, on Wednesday, with the Orange Is the New Black actress working closely with the team to perfect the details, right down to the doll's deep oxblood red tulle gown and honey blonde hair colour.

"It's been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll. I can't wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modelled after a transgender person to their collection," she said in a statement. "I hope that people can look at this Barbie and dream big like I have in my career. The space of dreaming and manifesting is such a powerful source and leads you to achieve more than what you originally thought was possible."

The Barbie doll is now available to purchase for $40 (£31).

And in addition to honouring Cox with the doll, Mattel bosses have also pledged to donate to the charity TransFamilySOS in her name.

"We couldn't be more excited to celebrate award-winning actress, producer, writer and LGBTQ+ rights trailblazer Laverne Cox with a doll," added Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel. "We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognise Laverne's significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie."