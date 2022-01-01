Colin Trevorrow wants Bryce Dallas Howard to direct a Jurassic World movie

Colin Trevorrow wants his Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard to direct an instalment in the franchise.

In the dinosaur franchise, Howard, the daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard, plays Claire Dearing, who began as the operations manager of the Jurassic World theme park and has evolved into a dinosaur rights activist in the upcoming third movie.

Jurassic World Dominion aims to conclude Claire's storyline and Trevorrow is keen for Howard to stay with the franchise, but in a directorial capacity.

"She knows I want (her to direct a Jurassic World film), so I'm not going to pretend," he told Variety. "Bryce actually can direct whatever she wants, and if she would ever make that choice to come and make a Jurassic movie, we would consider that a tremendous privilege for us."

In response, Howard laughed and said, "Oh my gosh, Colin actually said that out loud? That is so naughty."

With short films and episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett under her belt, Howard is set to make her feature directorial debut with the upcoming Flight of the Navigator remake.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Help actress also revealed that she gave input about her on-screen romance with Chris Pratt and pushed for their will-they-or-won't-they game to be over.

"I have always been the one to push for more romance," she shared. "I've always just been like, 'OK, and now they kiss, right?' Without that push, the status quo is very chaste."

Jurassic World Dominion, also starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, will be released in cinemas on 10 June.