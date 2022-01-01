Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in U.K.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the U.K.

Officials at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Thursday that the alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

In addition, the Hollywood actor has also been charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent".

"The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," commented Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Representatives for Spacey have not yet commented on the charges.

Spacey fell from grace in late 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp claimed he had made sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 years old, following which more than 20 people made allegations of sexual assault, harassment or misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against him.

Spacey has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and the majority of legal actions against him, apart from a lawsuit filed by Rapp in 2020, have been either dropped or dismissed.

Footage of The Usual Suspects actor's latest project, Peter Five Eight, was released at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.