Ray Liotta dies aged 67

Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67.



The Goodfellas actor passed away in his sleep while on location in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie Dangerous Waters. Editors at Deadline broke the story and his representative Jennifer Craig confirmed the sad news to The Hollywood Reporter.



Liotta is best known for playing mobster Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster movie Goodfellas and Shoeless Joe Jackson alongside Kevin Costner in 1989's Field of Dreams.



His other roles include Something Wild, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, Unlawful Entry, Cop Land, Blow, and the TV series Shades of Blue.



Liotta had been very busy in recent years, with roles in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, No Sudden Move, and the Hanna TV series in 2021 alone. He had recently finished filming Elizabeth Banks' movie Cocaine Bear and his upcoming Apple TV+ show Black Bird is due to be released in July.



The actor announced his engagement to Jacy Nittolo in December 2020. TMZ reports that she was with him in the Dominican Republic while he working on the movie.



Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta's on-screen wife in Goodfellas, wrote on Twitter, "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."



He is survived by his daughter, actress Karsen Liotta, from his marriage to Michelle Grace.