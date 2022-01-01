Jon Hamm jokes about Miles Teller 'getting lost' in Prince William's eyes at premiere

Jon Hamm has joked about the way Miles Teller was dazzled by Prince William at the recent premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Mad Men actor said that he thoroughly enjoyed meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the U.K. debut of the action film earlier this month, but couldn't get over lead actor Miles's reaction to the British royal.



"(Miles) geeked out a little on Prince William's eyes. Coming back afterwards he was like, 'They're so blue, I got lost in his eyes,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'OK, I don't think we were allowed to look him in the eye,' I was like, 'You told the guy you got lost in his eyes?' He goes, 'I think... I don't know... I lost my mind!'"



While Jon didn't pay much attention to William's eye colour, he was impressed with his shoes.



"It was a very cool experience, they couldn't be nicer," the 51-year-old added of the royal couple. "Prince William had on his tuxedo shoes, embroidered F-18s. Very cool Top Gun tuxedo shoes. That means you've made it. I no longer worry about the prince."



Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.