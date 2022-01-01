Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker underwent seven-day cleanse to help boost fertility

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently underwent an intensive seven-day cleanse to help boost their fertility.

The couple, who officially wed earlier this month, has made no secret of their desire to have a baby together.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis are seen meeting with Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer, who advises they undertake a Panchakarma cleanse which involves them abstaining from exercise, sex, and caffeine, as well as visiting a spa for four hours per day over the course of a week.

"Our last egg retrieval was not successful. So, our new thing that we're going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It's like 3,000 years old," she said in a confessional. "(The idea is to) get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies (to have) better-quality eggs. This is the one thing we haven't tried.

"I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."

But as part of a consultation with Martha, Kourtney revealed she was experiencing some neck pain and was a little concerned about her thyroid levels.

"I can't remember what he said, if it was low or high," the 43-year-old recalled of a recent meeting with a doctor. "But he told us... well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking (Travis's sperm) like, four times a week."

Martha laughed at the unexpected advice, while the Blink-182 drummer replied, "Love this doctor."

Kourtney and Travis confirmed they were dating in January 2021 and got engaged last October.

The Poosh founder shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis is dad to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.