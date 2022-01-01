Seth MacFarlane recalls Selma Blair biting his hand at party

Seth MacFarlane has recalled how he "let out a yelp" when Selma Blair unexpected bit his hand at a party.



In her new memoir Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, the actress revealed that she went through a phase of biting celebrities in the mid-2000s, with Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Family Guy creator Seth among her targets.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Seth confirmed Selma once bit him on the hand and "left teeth marks".



"I was at this club in Vegas and Seth Green had taken me there and he introduced me to Selma Blair and she took my hand. And I thought, 'Oh she's going to kiss my hand, like a chivalrous person of old,' and she bit my hand," he recalled. "And of course, I let out a yelp, because I'm not an alpha male. There were teeth marks. She said something to the effect of, 'Oh come on, don't be a weeny.' I found out later, I guess that was her way of saying hello."



Seth went on to insist that there was no bad blood between himself and Selma, and noted that she apologised to him when they unexpectedly met in a sound studio while working on 2008 movie Hellboy II: The Golden Army.



"We acknowledged each other, she looks up from her magazine and goes, 'Sorry I bit you that one time,'" the 48-year-old remembered. "We have since had a blast at parties together, she's fantastic, I love her... Selma - your gift for comic timing makes it all OK."