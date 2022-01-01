Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits memorial for Texas shooting victims

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas on Thursday to pay her respects to the victims of the school shooting earlier this week.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday when an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in the city. The tragedy is the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

The incident has provoked an outpouring of celebrity reactions on social media, but the actress-turned-royal went one step further on Thursday by making a trip to the city to honour the victims.

Photographs show Meghan walking around the makeshift memorial set up outside the Uvalde County Courthouse and observing the wooden crosses dedicated to each of the 21 victims. She also placed a bouquet of white roses at the cross for Uziyah Garcia.

She kept a low profile and made no public statements during her visit. She dressed casually in a T-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers and baseball cap and was accompanied by a bodyguard.

"Today, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex visited Uvalde, Texas," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said, reports NBC. "She took this trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief."

While in Uvalde, Meghan, who shares two children with Prince Harry, also visited the Herby Ham Activity Center to support a blood drive taking place there. She reportedly dropped off large bags of food and drinks for donors.