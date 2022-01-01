Kelly Osbourne celebrates one year of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has celebrated being sober for a year.

The TV personality posted a Twelve Steps photo on Instagram which showed that she had been sober for 366 days.

"What a difference a year can make!" she wrote in the caption. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.

"Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!"

Kelly, who announced she is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson earlier this month, revealed in April last year that she had suffered a relapse after almost four years of sobriety.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said on her Instagram Stories at the time. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

The 37-year-old went on to insist she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time."

Kelly has been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol in the past, and previously celebrated one year sober back in August 2018 following a long history of addiction.