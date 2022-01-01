Triangle of Sadness wins Palme d'Or at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness won the coveted Palme d'Or prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

The Swedish filmmaker beat all the other titles in the festival's main competition to take home the prestigious film award for the second time on Saturday.

His satire follows a fashion model celebrity couple, played by Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean, who are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, with Woody Harrelson portraying the yacht captain.

Östlund previously won the Palme d'Or in 2017 for his satire The Square, starring Claes Bang and Elisabeth Moss.

During the closing ceremony, the festival's second prize, the Grand Prix, was shared between Lukas Dhont's boyhood drama Close and Claire Denis' romantic thriller Stars at Noon, starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn.

Elsewhere, Park Chan-wook was awarded Best Director for Decision to Leave and Tarik Saleh won Best Screenplay for Boy From Heaven, while Parasite actor Song Kang-ho was named Best Actor for Broker and Zar Amir Ebrahimi won Best Actress for Holy Spider.

The winners of the main competition were decided by a jury headed up by French actor Vincent Lindon. He was joined by actresses Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Deepika Padukone and filmmakers Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier, among others.

Outside of the main competition, a notable winner was actress Riley Keough, who picked up the Caméra d'Or, an award given to the best first feature. She co-directed War Pony, about two young Lakota boys living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, with Gina Gammell.