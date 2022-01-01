Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone announces pro wrestling name

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone Johnson has officially chosen her pro wrestling name.



The WWE star announced her pro wrestling name on Twitter on Sunday, changing her Twitter handle to Ava Raine.



Simone has been wrestling under her birth name since she signed her WWE contract in 2020, making her the fourth-generation wrestler in her family.



Before her father broke onto the scene as The Rock, her grandfather 'Soulman' Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather 'High Chief' Peter Maivia also made their way as pro wrestlers.



Addressing her new name and comparisons to her predecessors, Simone tweeted, "I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don't understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. A name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."



In response to criticism over choosing a pro wrestling name that doesn't honour her father, the 20-year-old wrote, "I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway."



She urged commenters to "find a new joke" when Twitter users suggested The Pebble and added "nothing in this (sedimentary, metamorphic, or igneous rock) category" would do either.