Zendaya denies she's assault victim in viral video

Zendaya's representative has denied the star is the person getting beaten up in a viral video.

Over the weekend, a seven-second clip made the rounds on social media, showing a young woman getting brutally assaulted in what appears to be a store.

The video shows a standing person repeatedly landing blows on a young woman, who is on the floor, before kicking her in the head, and sending her backwards into a wall. At that point, the victim looks up and into the eyewitness's camera. She bears an uncanny resemblance to Zendaya, particularly as her Euphoria character Rue Bennett.

Many social media users speculated if it was the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, but her rep firmly shut down the rumours on Sunday by confirming to TMZ that the woman in the video was not the 25-year-old.