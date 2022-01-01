Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown address Will's sexuality in Stranger Things

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown have addressed rumours about his character Will's sexuality in Stranger Things.

The actors addressed rumours that creators Matt and Ross Duffer have characterised Will as gay in season four during an interview with Variety.

"I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is," Noah said, referencing ambiguous signs in the show's fourth season so far.

Fans have so far noticed the character idolising gay mathematician Alan Turing, recoiling from a girl showing interest in him, and confides in his friend Mike, "Sometimes, I think it's just scary, to open up like that - to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most. Because what if - what if they don't like the truth?"

On these points of interest, Noah continued in the interview, "I think that's the beauty of it, that it's just up to the audience's interpretation, if it's Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay."

Millie, who plays Eleven in the series, added, "I think what's really nice about Will's character is that he's just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues."

Noah agreed, saying, "I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, 'Oh, and this is it.' He's just confused and growing up. And that's what it is to be a kid."

Volume one of Stranger Things season four is streaming on Netflix now.