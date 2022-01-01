Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins drop out of The Power series

Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins have exited the upcoming series, The Power.

While neither actor has commented on why they chose to depart the project, editors at Deadline report that producers had to recast them as a result of scheduling conflicts brought about by Covid-19 pandemic-related filming delays.

Robbins was cast as Daniel Dandon in January 2021 after Rainn Wilson left the role due to the filming schedule being postponed, while Mann signed on to portray Margot Cleary-Lopez in October 2019.

In The Power, Margot is the Democrat mayor of Seattle, who butts heads with Daniel, the Republican governor of Washington state.

The Power’s first season will be a 10-episode series based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name - where suddenly, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

Directed by Reed Morano, a release date for the Amazon Prime Video series has not yet been announced.