Kim Kardashian proves she tasted food in advertisement for meat substitute brand

Kim Kardashian has posted footage proving she tasted the food in her Beyond Meat ad.

Earlier this week, the reality TV star shared a clip on social media of her new campaign for the plant-based meat substitute company.

However, fans quickly pointed out did not actually depict Kim putting any food in her mouth.

"This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it," one commenter wrote.

In response, Kim posted extra footage on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, with the video showing her taking bites of the various foods shown in the ad.

"Guys, come on..." she wrote.

In one clip, Kim removed a top bun from a vegan burger, explaining, "Getting rid of some of the carbs."

After chewing a bite for a few seconds, she said, "So good."