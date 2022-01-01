Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton reuniting for Book Club 2

Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are reuniting for 'Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter'.



Production has started on the sequel to the 2018 comedy film 'Book Club', which follows a group of friends whose lives change after they read the erotic novel 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at their monthly book club.



Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson are returning for the movie alongside newcomers Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.



The original flick received mixed reviews from critics but the performance of the cast was praised and it proved to be a box office success.



The film has been written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with the former returning to direct. The pair will also serve as producers on the movie.



The sequel sees the four best friends take the book club to Italy for a fun girls' trip. When things go awry and secrets are revealed, the relaxing holiday becomes a cross-country adventure.



Jane previously suggested that she was unsure about returning to the big screen as she felt TV provided better opportunities for older stars.



The 84-year-old actress said: "I was one of those movie people who, for a long time, was snobbish about TV.



"Aaron Sorkin offered me this ongoing role in ‘The Newsroom’ and I realised, 'This is my future.' I’m old.



"Television is more forgiving for older women, and so I said, 'OK, I’m going to start paying attention.'



"So I started watching TV and now I don’t know if I’m going to go back into movie theatres. I just love television."