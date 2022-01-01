Zendaya celebrates Tom Holland's birthday with sweet message

Zendaya has celebrated Tom Holland's 26th birthday by sharing a cute message on social media.



The Euphoria actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet black-and-white selfie showing her cuddling her boyfriend.



"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," Zendaya wrote in the caption.



In response, Tom simply posted three red heart emojis.



After months of speculation, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor confirmed he was dating his co-star last November.



And in an interview for GQ magazine, Tom admitted he wanted to keep his relationship with Zendaya, 25, under wraps for as long as possible.



"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he stated. "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."