Isabela Merced joins the Madame Web movie

Isabela Merced has been added to the cast of 'Madame Web'.

The 20-year-old actress is set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in the Spider-Man spin-off film.

Isabela - who appeared in 'Transformers: The Last Knight' in 2017 - will also be joined on screen by Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor.

The movie will focus on the character of Madame Web, an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a condition that causes muscle weakness.

The character - who is connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web - never actually fought any villains in the comic books and therefore the movie could be quite distinct from the stories, according to Deadline.

Madame Web has already been described as Sony's version of Doctor Strange, but at the moment, there are no known details about Isabela's role in the film.

The actress previously starred alongside Jason Momoa in the thriller movie 'Sweet Girl', and Isabela explained that she did some Muay Thai and MMA training for the role.

Speaking about her part in the Netflix movie, Isabela shared: "Oh, that was really fun.

"I was really competitive as a kid, with my brothers. I have two brothers, and my dad seemed to like children being athletic, so I felt like I had to be. I had to be the best at everything. As a middle child, I had to excel at everything. So, we did a bit of jujitsu growing up, and I think that's kind of how I picked it up fast. I'm assuming, I don't know.

"But it was a lot of fun because I can apply it to my real life."