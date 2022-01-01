Kim Kardashian gushes over 'best human' Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has claimed Pete Davidson has the “best heart” of anyone she’s ever met.

In episode eight of Hulu show The Kardashians, the reality TV star opened up about her new boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Saturday Night Live (SNL) last October.

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met,” she said in a confessional. “The best heart. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and (the relationship) has to do with how funny he is.’ That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him. He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Kim went on to describe how she felt a spark when she kissed Pete for the first time during an Aladdin-themed sketch when she served as a guest host on SNL.

“I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s**t maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day,” the 41-year-old recalled. “A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like, ‘Yeah,’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE (Big D**k Energy). I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…I was just basically DTF (Down to F**k).”

In addition, Kim noted that she kept her new relationship under wraps for a while to get a gauge on how serious it was.

“I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like, ‘Oh my God, I met someone and I’m having fun,’ and then just like start talking about it on a show,” she admitted, adding jokingly: “Then, if we weren’t talking months later, I’d be an idiot. Or a w**re, either one.”

As part of divorce proceedings from husband Kanye West, Kim was declared legally single in March.