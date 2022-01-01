Elliot Page claims studio bosses forced him to wear dress for Juno premiere

Elliot Page has called out bosses at Fox Searchlight for allegedly demanding he wear a dress to a premiere for the 2007 film Juno.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the Canadian actor opened up about how his mental health suffered during the awards season press tour for the coming-of-age movie.

Page came out publicly as a transgender man in December 2020.

"When Juno was at the height of its popularity, during awards-season time, I was closeted, dressed in heels and the whole look - I wasn't okay, and I didn't know how to talk about that with anyone," Elliot told the publication.

During the interview, he recalled a moment in which Fox Searchlight executives told him to wear a dress on the red carpet, denying his request to wear a suit.

Elliot labelled the incident "f**ked up".

"I remember going and having the thing I wanted to wear, and then understanding the degree of expectation of how fancy someone is supposed to look. So, I said I wanted to wear a suit, and Fox Searchlight was basically like, 'No, you need to wear a dress,'" the 35-year-old continued. "And they took me in a big rush to one of those fancy stores on Bloor Street. They had me wear a dress, and...that was that."

He pointed out that while his request to wear a suit was denied, co-star Michael Cera appeared "in slacks and sneakers" for the press shots.