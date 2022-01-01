Amanda Seyfried 'had a ball' shooting The Dropout dancing scenes

Amanda Seyfried "had a ball" filming the awkward dance scenes in The Dropout.

In the TV series, the Mamma Mia! actress plays embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted earlier this year of defrauding investors by claiming her game-changing blood-testing device worked when it never did.

To portray the entrepreneur, Seyfried had to copy Holmes' deep, invented voice, walk differently and adopt her awkward dancing style. The Dropout's dancing scenes went viral on social media earlier this year and Seyfried is thrilled by how well her unchoreographed moves have been received by viewers.

"I'd never gotten to do anything like that, getting down into my most awkward parts. To be naked, in a way. It was just one of the best things I've ever gotten to do as an actor, to play into that stress and frustration. I feel like we should all just start dancing when we're on set," she told Variety. "I love that people love it, because I honestly was having a ball."

The Oscar-nominated star also revealed that the dancing scenes between Holmes and her partner Sunny Balwani, played by Naveen Andrews, were used instead of intimate ones.

"I just found out recently that it was actually, like, a mating call. We couldn't have sex scenes in the show because they're real people and there were legal issues with that, so some of these dancing scenes were in lieu of sex scenes," she explained. "But the Lil Wayne one was just my version of an apology where you put on their favourite song and say, 'Sorry, tiger.' It's not even sexual. It's just a different brand altogether. I f**king really leaned into that as much and as literally as possible."