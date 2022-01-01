Sarah Silverman cast in Maestro

Sarah Silverman has joined the cast of 'Maestro'.

The 51-year-old comic is the latest big name revealed to be starring in Bradley Cooper's upcoming Leonard Bernstein movie for Netflix, and sources told Deadline she will be playing the conductor and composer's sister.

Sarah's casting follows those of Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein's wife Felicia, Maya Hawke, who will play his daughter Jamie, and Matt Bomer, who will reportedly play a clarinet player who had a brief affair with the 'West Side Story' creator.

Cooper himself will play the lead role, as well as producing alongside Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

The 'A Star Is Born' actor has also written the script with Josh Singer.

The movie charts the complex love story between Bernstein and Felicia Cohn Montealegre. The romance spanned more than 30 years – from their first meeting in 1946, continuing through two on-off engagements, a 25-year marriage and three children as Bernstein grappled with his own sexuality.

Sarah is best known for her comedic talent but she has also shown off her dramatic skills in TV series 'Masters of Sex' and 2015 movie 'I Smile Back'. Her musical, 'The Bedwetter' - which is based on her 2010 memoir and which she also co-wrote the music for - is currently playing at the Atlantic Theater Company and she's also busy with her self-titled podcast.

But the comedian previously explained that she has never taken a long-term approach to her life or her career.

She said: "I did go through a little bit of not knowing how I was gonna make money.

"I'm lucky in that I don't really think about the future much. I never have. I never think: 'Where will I be in five years?' I always just keep my head down, do stand-up, and things just happen."