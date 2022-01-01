Léa Seydoux enjoyed script for axed Gambit movie

Léa Seydoux thought the script for Channing Tatum's axed Gambit movie was "really good".

The No Time to Die actress was cast as Gambit's female lead Belladonna Boudreaux in 2015 but the project never got off the ground and was officially cancelled in 2019 after years of development hell.

During an interview with IndieWire, the French star explained that she signed on to star opposite Tatum because she really enjoyed the script that was sent to her.

"The script was really good," she said. "It had some funny bits in it, but they wanted to make more of a comedy."

She agreed to do a screen test for the superhero role because it marked such a departure from her other films.

"I feel that in America people have more imagination," Seydoux shared. "I have been offered films very very far from what I've done and I'm like, 'Oh. Interesting.' I love to feel that I can adapt myself. For me, that's very exotic."

While she has yet to land a new superhero role, the indie darling has become known in the blockbuster world for playing Madeleine Swann in two James Bond movies - 2015's Spectre and 2021's No Time to Die.

Tatum told Variety earlier this year that he was "traumatised" after Gambit fell apart and would still love to play him.

"I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the (MCU) movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him," he admitted.