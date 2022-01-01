Shay Mitchell welcomes second child

Shay Mitchell is a new mum.

The Pretty Little Liars actress took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she had welcomed her second daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel. In the accompanying caption, Shay revealed that she chose to name her daughter Rome, as a tribute to her late grandmother.

"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul - I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy," she captioned a selfie showing her cradling the newborn. "We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine."

On Saturday, Shay confirmed she had given birth during an interview for E! News while promoting her BÉIS travel brand.

"I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," the 35-year-old said. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."

Shay and Matte, who have been in a relationship since 2017, are already parents to two-year-old daughter Atlas.