Zendaya rules 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Zendaya dominated the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with wins for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the ceremony, held at The Barker Hangar in California, the actress was honoured with the prize for Best Performance in a Show for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the HBO series.

Zendaya beat out her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, as well as The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, and Pam & Tommy’s Lily James, for the honour.

The cast of Euphoria also collected the awards for Best Show and Best Fight (Cassie v. Maddy), as well as the Here For The Hookup prize.

In addition, Zendaya picked up several accolades for her 2021 superhero movie, Spider Man: No Way Home, in which she plays MJ.

The flick won Best Movie, while the 25-year-old’s co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland, took home Best Performance in a Movie for his role as the titular character.

Tom was also nominated for the Best Hero category, but lost out to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Elsewhere, Zendaya and Tom were nominated for Best Kiss for their moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but lost to Poopies and The Snake in Jackass Forever. Euphoria actors Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were also nominated for that award.

Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in Spider Man: No Way Home, received a nomination for Best Villain, but Daniel Radcliffe’s The Lost City character took that prize.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Show: Euphoria

Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show: Zendaya - Euphoria

Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow

Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe - The Lost City

Best Kiss: Poopies and The Snake - Jackass Forever

Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy

Breakthrough Performance: Sophia Di Martino - Loki

Best Fight: Cassie v. Maddy - Euphoria

Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega - Scream

Best Team: Loki - Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson

Here For The Hookup: Euphoria

Best Song: On My Way/ Marry Me - Jennifer Lopez

Best Docu-Reality Series: Selling Sunset

Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Lifestyle Show: Selena + Chef

Best New Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show

Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Best Reality Performance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik - Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Best Talk/ Topical Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host: Kelly Clarkson

Breakthrough Social Star: Bella Poarch

Best (Reality) Fight: Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton - Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love

Best Music Documentary: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel