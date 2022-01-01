Zendaya rules 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

- NEWS
Zendaya dominated the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday with wins for Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
During the ceremony, held at The Barker Hangar in California, the actress was honoured with the prize for Best Performance in a Show for her portrayal of Rue Bennett in the HBO series.
Zendaya beat out her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, as well as The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, and Pam & Tommy’s Lily James, for the honour.
The cast of Euphoria also collected the awards for Best Show and Best Fight (Cassie v. Maddy), as well as the Here For The Hookup prize.
In addition, Zendaya picked up several accolades for her 2021 superhero movie, Spider Man: No Way Home, in which she plays MJ.
The flick won Best Movie, while the 25-year-old’s co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland, took home Best Performance in a Movie for his role as the titular character.
Tom was also nominated for the Best Hero category, but lost out to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.
Elsewhere, Zendaya and Tom were nominated for Best Kiss for their moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but lost to Poopies and The Snake in Jackass Forever. Euphoria actors Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike were also nominated for that award.
Willem Dafoe, who played Green Goblin in Spider Man: No Way Home, received a nomination for Best Villain, but Daniel Radcliffe’s The Lost City character took that prize.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Best Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Show: Euphoria
Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show: Zendaya - Euphoria
Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow
Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe - The Lost City
Best Kiss: Poopies and The Snake - Jackass Forever
Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance: Sophia Di Martino - Loki
Best Fight: Cassie v. Maddy - Euphoria
Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega - Scream
Best Team: Loki - Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson
Here For The Hookup: Euphoria
Best Song: On My Way/ Marry Me - Jennifer Lopez
Best Docu-Reality Series: Selling Sunset
Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Lifestyle Show: Selena + Chef
Best New Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show
Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Best Reality Performance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik - Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Best Talk/ Topical Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host: Kelly Clarkson
Breakthrough Social Star: Bella Poarch
Best (Reality) Fight: Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton - Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love
Best Music Documentary: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez
Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black
Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel