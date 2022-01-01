Dermot Mulroney has signed on to star in the next ‘Scream’ movie

Dermot Mulroney has signed on to star in the next ‘Scream’ movie.

The ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ star has been named as the latest addition to the sixth installment of the horror franchise that is being helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett - who took over from Wes Craven, who passed away, aged 76, from a brain tumour in 2015 - and writers Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt.

The role of the 58-year-old actor is being mainly kept top secret, but the Hollywood Reporter says his character will be a police officer. Other plot details are tight-lipped too with the only snippet being given that those left will "leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter,” according to a synopsis.

Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jenna Ortega are also all confirmed to reprise their roles after making their ‘Scream’ debut in the 2022 reboot. They will join along with Hayden Panettiere, - who has not featured in the series since Scream 4 - who is coming back as Kirby Reed.

Courteney Cox - who has played television reporter Gale Weathers since the 1996 original that starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Drew Barrymore - is also enlisted.

The ‘Friends’ star - while keeping it mostly mum - gave some insight into the “really good” script for the new movie.

The 57-year-old actress said: "I don't know about contracts and where things are, but I'll tell you in the script — it's a really good one."

"You actually have to be killed if you talk about it, so I'm not gonna say anything."

Paramount and Spyglass confirmed the news of the sixth movie in February in a statement.

They said: "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family."

Matt and Tyler added: "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."