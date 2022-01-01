Princess Eugenie's son makes public debut at Platinum Jubilee celebration

Princess Eugenie’s son, August, made his public debut at a Platinum Jubilee event on Sunday.



The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York was photographed sitting with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on 5 June.



The event marked the 15-month-old's first public appearance, which celebrated his great-grandmother's 70-year reign.



He wore navy blue pants and a light blue sweater emblazoned with the Union Jack flag.



Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, were married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.



They announced the birth of their son in February 2021.



After living in Frogmore Cottage from November 2020 until May 2022, the couple has announced a move to Portugal.