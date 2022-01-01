Mandy Moore expecting second child

Mandy Moore is gearing up to welcome baby number two.

The This Is Us actress, 38, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that she and musician husband Taylor Goldsmith are set to become parents again.

Alongside a photo of her 15-month-old son August wearing a T-shirt with the words “big brother” written on the front, Mandy shared that the baby, another little boy, is due in the fall.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” she wrote. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Mandy recently wrapped on This Is Us and is set to go on tour to promote her new album, In Real Life, later this month.

Following the exciting news, a number of Mandy’s celebrity friends sent her congratulatory messages.

“Just the best news!! Go Team Goldsmith!” commented Sophia Bush, while Hilary Duff wrote, “Mandy mama of twooooo boys!”

And Rachel Bilson added: “So beyond happy and thrilled for you mama!!!!! Your babies are the luckiest to have you.”

Mandy and Taylor wed in 2018.