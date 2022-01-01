Emilia Jones and Scoot McNairy cast in Fairyland

Emilia Jones and Scoot McNairy have landed roles in 'Fairyland'.

The pair will play the leads in the movie from director Andrew Durham – who has recently wrapped production on the feature.

Sofia Coppola and American Zoetrope have acquired the screen rights to Alysia Abbott's 'Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father', a coming-of-age account about growing up with her single father – the widowed poet and gay activist Steve Abbott – amid the AIDS epidemic in 1970s and 1980s San Francisco.

Geena Davis, Adam Lambert, Cody Fern, Bella Murphy and Nessa Dougherty complete the cast for the movie adaptation. Durham – a veteran fashion and commercial photographer – has penned the movie and is producing with Coppola, Megan Carlson, Siena Oberman, Greg Lauritano and Laure Sudreau.

Emilia, 20, starred in the Oscar-winning movie 'CODA', in which she played the only hearing member of a deaf family, and has also been cast in the psychological thriller 'Cat Person' with Nicholas Braun and Michael Gandolfini.

The flick is being directed by Susanna Fogel and is based on the 2017 short story of the same name by Kristen Roupenian.

The story follows the relationship between Margot, a 20-year-old college student, and Robert, an older man who regularly visits the movie theatre where Margot works. It was the most downloaded fiction published in The New Yorker magazine in 2017.

Susanna commented: "Using Kristen's excruciatingly well-observed short story about the horrors of dating as the jumping-off point for an actual genre film, 'Cat Person' will explore the hellscape of modern romance and the idea that we have all been the villain in someone else's story, and the victim in others."