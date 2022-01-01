Baz Luhrmann didn't cast Harry Styles in Elvis movie because 'he's already an icon'

Baz Luhrmann has shared the reason why he didn't cast Harry Styles as Elvis Presley in his new movie.

In an interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa on Monday, the director was asked why the former One Direction singer wasn't selected to portray the King of Rock and Roll in Elvis, even though Harry recently confirmed he had auditioned for the part.

"I don't audition," Baz clarified. "I do these really rich workshops. I'll talk about Harry only because Harry said it himself just recently.

"Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him... The real issue with Harry is, he's Harry Styles. He's already an icon."

Recounting how he considered the British star for the role, Baz continued, "I think Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore.

"He's such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles."

In contrast, Austin Butler - who portrays Elvis in the film - embodied the character fully.

"The thing about Austin was that he will tell you himself, I didn't pick him. It's as if he was drawn, like the role drew him in, because he was almost born to play it," Baz explained, noting that Austin has spent "two years non-stop living and breathing as Elvis".

He added, "He's now going through a sort of like deprogramming thing because it's been a long time since he's known who he was."

Elvis, also starring Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on 24 June.