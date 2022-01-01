Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie 'sought to inflict harm' by selling vineyard stake

Brad Pitt has alleged Angelina Jolie "sought to inflict harm" on him by selling a stake in their vineyard to a "stranger".

In 2011, the Hollywood stars invested in French winery Château Miraval in partnership with winemaker Marc Perrin.

Following their 2016 split, Jolie sold her shares to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, and now, Pitt has claimed in a legal filing submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court that his ex-wife wanted to "jeopardise the reputation of the brand" with her actions.

In addition, Pitt alleged bosses at Tenute del Mondo are "bent on taking control of Miraval" which is "indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group".

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," the filing reads, according to People.

Pitt, 58, also maintained he and Jolie, 47, had agreed not to sell their interests in the company without each other's consent.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" and wants the sale of Jolie's shares to be declared "null and void".

Representatives for Jolie have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, were officially divorced in April 2019.