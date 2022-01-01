Adam Sandler instantly regretted stripping off at nude beach

Adam Sandler instantly regretted stripping off his bathing suit while swimming at a nude beach in Spain recently.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the comedy star recalled how he decided to go naked while having a dip in the Mediterranean during a break from filming his new Netflix movie Hustle.

"I was swimming in the Mediterranean - it's very salty, the sea over there, so you float. You don't even have to try to tread water, you just float! So, I'm floating around, having a fun time floating, Sandman just floating around," he smiled. "I look up and I see a beach, and I start floating closer to the beach - and everybody's nude. They're all feeling great about themselves being nude - no one even cares. There's older people nude, people who look good, people who don't look so good nude. Everyone's nude, they don't care, they just feel comfortable, they're just like, 'It doesn't matter, this is me, I'm gonna be nude.'"

Adam then remembered how he was feeling "comfortable and confident" in the moment.

"I take my bathing suit off and I go, 'I shouldn't do this. Someone's gonna take my picture and ruin my life. Let me just stay underwater, this was a mistake,'" the 55-year-old said. "I'm looking for my bathing suit but because it's so salty, the testicles were floating up, so you could see them floating on top of the water, and the thing attached to the testicles was floating around too. I was trying to push it down, it kept coming back up, floating."

And to make the scenario even more awkward, Adam was certain even the seagulls were judging him.

"The Spanish seagull - I think it translated to the word 'worm' - starts coming towards me. Then one of the other seagulls, 'No, no worm!' And then a third seagull goes, 'McDonald French fry!' So they started coming at me - I gave it to them! I was a guest in their country, I said, 'You have a good time!'" he laughed.