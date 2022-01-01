Bella Thorne to reunite with ex-fiancé for Time Is Up sequel

Bella Thorne and her ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo are set to reunite for a Time Is Up sequel.

The formerly engaged couple is to reprise the roles of Vivien and Roy from their 2021 film, according to Deadline.

The title for the follow-up, Game of Love, was announced last month.

Game of Love will follow Roy and Vivien arriving at his childhood home to prepare for the sale of the family estate. When a mysterious woman arrives and befriends Vivien, Roy disapproves, and tensions build around their relationship.

Despite depicting a couple on screen, Bella and Benjamin broke off their engagement last week.

The 28-year-old wrote in a statement on his Instagram page, "Only God knows how many hearts are broken and how many people I've hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should've done better, and of that, I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes."

He continued, "I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what it is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all I promised myself I will embrace the pain and the discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman I most love and always will love, knowing that these feelings we try to avoid at all cost are actually the catalyst we're giving birth to a better world."

Bella and Benjamin started dating in April 2019 and got engaged in March 2021.

In response to the breakup last week, the 24-year-old claimed she split from the Italian singer for her "own reasons" and begged fans to stop asking about it.

Game of Love will be directed by Elisa Amoruso.