NEWS

Bella Thorne to reunite with ex-fiancé for Time Is Up sequel

2 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Bella Thorne and her ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo are set to reunite for a Time Is Up sequel.

The formerly engaged couple is to reprise the roles of Vivien and Roy from their 2021 film, according to Deadline.

The title for the follow-up, Game of Love, was announced last month.

Game of Love will follow Roy and Vivien arriving at his childhood home to prepare for the sale of the family estate. When a mysterious woman arrives and befriends Vivien, Roy disapproves, and tensions build around their relationship.

Despite depicting a couple on screen, Bella and Benjamin broke off their engagement last week.

The 28-year-old wrote in a statement on his Instagram page, "Only God knows how many hearts are broken and how many people I've hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should've done better, and of that, I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes."

He continued, "I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what it is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all I promised myself I will embrace the pain and the discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman I most love and always will love, knowing that these feelings we try to avoid at all cost are actually the catalyst we're giving birth to a better world."

Bella and Benjamin started dating in April 2019 and got engaged in March 2021.

In response to the breakup last week, the 24-year-old claimed she split from the Italian singer for her "own reasons" and begged fans to stop asking about it.

Game of Love will be directed by Elisa Amoruso.

LATEST NEWS