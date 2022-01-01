Rita Ora starring in action film Tin Soldier

Rita Ora has been cast in the action movie 'Tin Soldier'.

The 31-year-old star will be joined in Brad Furman's flick by Nora Arnezeder, Said Taghmaoui and Joey Bicicchi.

The stars will join an ensemble that includes Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro, John Leguizamo and Shamier Anderson in the film, which is currently in production in Greece.

The movie tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), a man who preaches to hundreds of military veterans who have been promised protection and purpose under him. He is surrounded by military-trained followers and has built an impenetrable fortress.

After several failed infiltration attempts, the government – led by military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) – recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), a former Special Forces soldier who was once a disciple of The Bokushi.

Nash agrees to use his insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to get revenge on the man who took everything from him.

Information on the roles that the new addition to the cast will play are yet to be revealed.

Furman is directing the project and has written the script with Jess Fuerst. The pair are producing the film with Keith Kjarval, Steven Chasman and Brad Feinstein.

Rita has previously featured in all three 'Fifty Shades' movies and has had roles in 'Fast and Furious 6' and 'Twist'.

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker previously explained how she has been inspired by pop icons Madonna and Lady Gaga as both have turned their hands to acting.

Rita said: "I'm obsessed with the Madonnas and Gagas. They do it all. I'd love to put out as much as possible and just keep it rolling."