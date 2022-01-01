Amber Heard's reps slam Johnny Depp's lawyers for taking 'victory lap' following trial

Amber Heard’s representatives have criticised Johnny Depp’s lawyers for accepting interviews.



Speaking to Fox News, a spokesperson for Heard spoke out about Depp’s attorneys holding TV discussions following the pair’s defamation trial.



Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, have agreed to appear on Today and Good Morning America on Wednesday for interviews following the case.



Heard’s spokesperson called this behaviour “unseemly and unprofessional”.



“Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?” they asked.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018, claiming the piece defamed him by falsely accusing him of abusing her.



After a trial, Depp was awarded $10 million (£7.96 million) in compensatory damages and $350,000 (£278,000) in punitive damages.



In addition, the jury found that Depp defamed Heard on one of three counts relating to a statement made by his former attorney.



The 36-year-old was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million) in compensatory damages but nothing in punitive damages.



Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2016.