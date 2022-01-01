Kristen Stewart working on 'super gay' ghost-hunting series

Kristen Stewart is recruiting cast members for a “super gay” ghost-hunting TV series.



On Tuesday, show co-creator CJ Romero posted a video on Instagram showing the Spencer actress speaking about the project.



“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary, The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” Kristen said in the clip. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators.”



CJ went on to share that he and Kristen have been developing the project for some time.



“Kristen, myself, and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what… NOW WE GET TO CAST THIS THING,” he captioned the post, adding: “Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert…and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?? Well if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today...Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!”



Neither Kristen nor CJ announced the show’s title or release date.



The star has been in a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2019, with the pair getting engaged last November.