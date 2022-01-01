Despicable Discs opening in honour of Minions: Rise of Gru

A vinyl swap-shop is opening in London in honour of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’.



The latest installment of the animated franchise will see the super villain (Steve Carell) and his loveable yellow sidekicks head to the psychedelic 1970s, and to celebrate the movie, Despicable Discs is opening in Soho on 18 June.



Visitors will be encouraged to exchange their record relics for gems from the 1950s-70s, with all the discs donated to the pop-up store sent on to Oxfam, where they will be sold to raise funds for the charity.



And that’s not all as guests will be invited to explore hidden rooms and take part in daily challenges and shareable photo opportunities.



DJs will be on hand to keep the atmosphere lively, and a Swizzels Wheel of Fortune will ensure every guest leaves with a bag of sweet surprises.



For entry to the pop-up and to sign up for all activities, go to EventBrite at www.despicablediscsvinylshop.eventbrite.co.uk. The site lists the full opening schedule as well as information on how to book your visit and full terms and conditions. A limited number of walk-ins will be allowed each day.



Meanwhile, Steve recently explained he loves being involved with the franchise because it doesn’t talk down to its young viewers.



He said: "They're really good movies. They're not condescending to children either, and that's one of the reasons I signed on to do these.



"When I read the first script, and I saw all the artwork, I was like, there's a little danger here, and kids love that – not too much, but just enough to be exciting and new and different, that had a different tone to it."



'The Office' actor also revealed the origin of Gru's voice and says he adopted it because it made his children laugh.



Steve explained: "The reason I actually do that voice is because it's the voice that made my kids laugh. When I went in before I did my first taping. I said, 'Hey, guys, (Gru voice) what do you think of this?' And they're like, 'That's the one, just do that.'"



'Minions: The Rise of Gru' will be released on 1 July after being delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.