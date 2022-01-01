Tony Danza confirms Who's the Boss? sequel

Tony Danza has confirmed a Who’s the Boss? sequel is in the works.



Appearing on Fox 5’s Good Day New York with Rosanna Scotto, the original star revealed a follow-up to the 1980s sitcom is in development.



Tony reiterated that the upcoming show would be a sequel, not a reboot.



“I don’t think you should do every show in a reboot,” he said. “You know why they do reboots, right? The only reason why they do it is because they can’t promote (shows).”



Tony continued, “How do you launch a new show with all this fragmentation? So, you have to have something that people recognise.”



Of the sequel’s progress, the 71-year-old said he’s “still waiting to see what happens” as the crew is yet to start filming.



“We’re waiting for the writers,” he explained.



Tony also touched on the sequel’s plot, indicating that the new programme will primarily focus on his character, Tony Micelli, and his daughter Samantha Micelli, who was played by Alyssa Milano.



Judith Light, who portrayed Angela Bower, may have a “small part”.



Original cast member Katherine Helmond, who played Mona Robinson, passed away in 2019.