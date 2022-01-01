Harvey Weinstein facing indecent assault charges in U.K.

Jailed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the U.K.

The charges relate to two counts of alleged indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996, officials from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Wednesday.

They have authorised London's Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old after a review of evidence gathered by investigators.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said in a press release: "The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996.

"Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Weinstein, who until 2017 was one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, is currently in jail in California where he is awaiting trial on charges of the alleged assault of five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

He was convicted in a New York City court in February 2020 on charges of committing criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree.

However, he was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault relating to other allegations.