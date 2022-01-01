Nick Cannon hints he's expecting more babies this year

Nick Cannon has indicated he will welcome more babies in 2022.

The TV host is currently expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, and also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

Sadly, his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at the age of five months following a battle with cancer in December.

But during an appearance on the Lip Service podcast on Tuesday, Nick hinted he may be about to expand his family again.

When asked about the rumour that he has "three babies on the way," the star laughed before commenting: "When you say, 'On the way,' what count are you at? Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way."

However, Nick refused to confirm the gossip.

"I don't know, it could be..." he smiled. "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Meanwhile, model/DJ Abby announced last week that she is pregnant again and due in October. She didn't divulge the father of her child.