Christy Carlson Romano dishes on Disney Channel crush she actually dated

Christy Carlson Romano revealed on Tuesday that she dated Shawn Ashmore.

During an interview with E! News on Tuesday, the actress was asked if she ever dated one of her Disney Channel crushes.

“I dated my DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) crush actually,” Christy replied. “My DCOM crush was Shawn Ashmore.”

The Even Stevens star revealed she “went on a few dates” with Shawn after starring together in Cadet Kelly, but the relationship didn’t progress further.

“It was nothing serious and he was a true gentleman,” Christy assured fans. “He’s a very nice guy.”

Christy is now married to writer-producer Brendan Rooney. They share two daughters - Isabella, five, and Sophia, three.