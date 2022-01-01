Nick Cannon introduces cocktail called The Vasectomy

Nick Cannon has poked fun at himself by introducing a cocktail called The Vasectomy in a new commercial.

The TV host is set to become a father for the eighth time, having revealed in January that he is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi. Another of his baby mamas, Abby De La Rosa, is also pregnant again, with sources confirming to TMZ that Nick is the father, meaning his ninth child is on the way.

And while Nick's large family has been the subject of a lot of interest online, in an advertisement for Ryan Reynolds's Aviation American Gin, the star joked about how overwhelming it is to be a father to so many little ones.

"It's almost Father's Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails: The Vasectomy," he said, before sighing, "Lord knows I need one."

Nick went on to demonstrate how he makes the drink, which consists of ice, cranberry juice, tonic water, gin, and a dash of lemon juice, all of which are topped off with a lemon peel garnish.

"The world's highest-rated gin, for the world's highest-rated job - dad," the 41-year-old said sarcastically, adding in a very large pour of alcohol into the mix.

Towards the end of the lighthearted commercial, Ryan enters the scene and takes the drink, insisting he needs it because "I have three kids".

In response, Nick exclaims, "I have eight!"

Ryan then proceeds to spit out the super strong cocktail.

In addition to the baby Nick is expecting with Bre, he also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with model/DJ Abby.

Sadly, his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died at the age of five months following a battle with cancer in December.