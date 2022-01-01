Gabrielle Union details 'agony' of 30-year battle with anxiety

Gabrielle Union has candidly discussed her 30-year battle with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Being Mary Jane actress was attacked and raped at gunpoint while at her part-time job at a shoe store when she was 19.

On Wednesday, Gabrielle took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and husband Dwyane Wade at the 2022 Met Gala in May, and revealed that although she appears confident and glamorous, she was actually overwhelmed with anxiety at the time.

"As a rape survivor, I have battled PTSD for 30 years. Living with anxiety and panic attacks all these years has never been easy," the 49-year-old explained. "There's times the anxiety is so bad it shrinks my life. Leaving the house or making a left-hand turn at an uncontrolled light can fill me with terror. Anxiety can turn my anticipation about a party or fun event I've been excited about attending (Met Ball) into pure agony."

Gabrielle went on to urge her fans to support those around them when they are experiencing similar issues.

"When we tell y'all what we are experiencing, please believe us the 1st time we mention it. No, it's not like being nervous and everyone experiences and deals with anxiety differently, and that's OK. I don't need you to try to 'fix' me. I share this as I hope everyone living with anxiety knows they aren't alone or being extra.' I see you, I FEEL you and there is so much love for you. Always. Love and light good people. Be good to each other out there," she added.