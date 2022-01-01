Chris Pratt recalls panic over failed mudslide prank

Chris Pratt has recalled how he began to panic when his plan to prank the crew on the set of The Terminal List started to go wrong.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the actor opened up about how he was filming a mudslide scene for the series, in which he plays James Reece, and ended up going a bit too far.

“The last thing we did was me essentially getting buried alive. So, I’m lying on about a 45-degree angle, buried up to my head in dirt and what they’re going to do is cover me with dirt. I’m breathing through a straw and then they use an excavator to dump another big bucket full of dirt on top of me in the shot and I’m supposed to crawl my way out,” he remembered.

Chris explained that he thought it would be really funny if he pretended not to move and then burst and from the dirt to surprise everyone. However, the idea turned out to be much harder to pull off than he anticipated.

“What I failed to realise after 30 seconds of not moving thinking it would be funny is that I actually couldn’t move,” the 42-year-old recalled. “I could only move my right hand. Took a minute and a half and I finally get out and I cough up dirt. People come up to me, and go, ‘Dude, that was some of the best acting that I’ve ever seen you do.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I s**t my pants. That’s how committed I was.’”

The Terminal List is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on 1 July.