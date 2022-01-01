Sebastian Stan admits Friends got him through 'a lot of lonely nights'

Sebastian Stan opened up about the impact TV show Friends has had on his life in a new interview.

Speaking to Friends star Jennifer Aniston for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Sebastian revealed that the show got him through “a lot of lonely nights”.

After Jennifer replied that the Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor would have been “a great cast member” on the show, saying, “You would have been Joey”, Sebastian dished on the character he really connected with most.

“My friends would always go around and be like, ‘Who are you most like?’ I always came closest to Chandler because I get very sort of neurotic,” the Romanian-born actor explained. “And I just used to die laughing.”

During the interview, Jennifer also recalled the Friends reunion.

“Literally, every single nook on a shelf was the same. It was so creepy," she shared.