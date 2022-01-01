John Stamos shares the last message the late Bob Saget sent him

John Stamos read aloud the last message that Bob Saget sent him before he died.

In a new clip from Netflix’s Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, Stamos shared the last message he received from his friend before Saget’s death in January 2022.

Saget died in his hotel room at the age of 65.

Speaking to John Mayer, Stamos began: “I’m going to read my last text from Bob. It said, ‘I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.’”

Revealing that this was not the last message but the beginning of the last text exchange between them, the Full House alum said he responded: “Well, you have a lot of ‘God-given brothers,’ but I’m first, right?”

To that, Saget replied: “(John) Mayer’s an amazing friend, but he’s more fair-weather. You are always there, so you’re number one.”

The New Light singer laughed and clapped upon hearing this message, Just Jared reports.